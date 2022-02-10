Metabo’s cordless 18V framing nailer falls to Amazon low at $279 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT Cordless 18V Framing Nailer Kit for $278.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $399 for this same kit at Lowe’s, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon as well, where it’s averaged $350 over the past few months. This cordless 18V nailer comes with a 3Ah battery, fast charger, contractor bag, and safety glasses. Metabo says that it even offers “pneumatic power with 18V cordless freedom.” It accepts round head 21-degree plastic strip coated nails from 2- to 3.5-inches in length. You can drive 400 nails per charge of the included battery and there’s even depth adjustment to dial it in however you need. Head below for more.

Update 2/10 @ 4:58 PM: Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT 18V 1/2-inch Impact Driver for $99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of over $140, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

Whether you’re on a tighter budget or need a smaller nailer as well, CRAFTSMAN’s 18-gauge brad nailer is a great buy. It’s cordless and comes with a 20V battery and charger, making it just as versatile as today’s lead deal. However, instead of massive 21-degree nails up to 3.5-inches long, this model maxes out at 2-inches with 18-gauge brads, making it perfect for baseboard, assembly, and more. At $210, you’ll not only save money but get a versatile tool at the same time.

Keep the shop clean by picking up the CRAFTSMAN 8-gallon wet/dry shop vac that’s on sale for $40 or less right now. Down at least $20 from its normal going rate, this shop vac is made to handle just about anything you can throw at it.

More on the Metabo HPT Framing Nailer Kit:

18V Framing nailer, Compact 3. 0Ah Lithium Ion Battery, Fast Charger, Contractor Bag, Safety Glasses

Pneumatic power with 18 volt cordless freedom

Accepts round head 21 degree plastic strip collated nails from 2 Inch up to 3-1/2 inch in length and (0.113 to 0.131)

Drives 400 Nails per charge using Metabo HPT’s new compact 3.0 Ah Li-ion battery(included)

