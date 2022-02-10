Tempo Studio uses 3D scanning and AI to help you get fit in 2022 for $775 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Tempo Studio with Expanded Accessory Kit for $1,994.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $2,750 at Best Buy, fetches at least $2,495 direct, and a similar kit right from Tempo goes for $3,245 right now. If you’re looking to both get fit and stay in shape this year, then Tempo can help with that. It uses 3D vision and AI to track and record personal metrics to help you “progress safely with every workout.” The 3D vision allows it to offer feedback in real time to assist you in making adjustments as if a real trainer was standing in front of you. Plus, this kit includes the free-standing Tempo Studio with its 42-inch HD touchscreen as well as a 25-pound stainless steel and chrome barbell with a 300-pound capacity, a wireless heart rate monitor, and more. Check out our hands-on review at Connect The Watts to find out if the Tempo Studio is the right workout companion for you. Head below for more.

Save some cash when opting for the Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror. While it doesn’t offer entirely the same package as today’s lead deal, as it’s only the display and tracking alternative from Echelon, you’ll find that it’s a great way to stay fit in 2022. You’ll be able to view yourself on the mirrored display while watching the on-screen trainer walk you through workouts. For $1,500, it’s a great way to enter the connected fitness game with high-end design and functionality in tow. Swing by Connect The Watts for a more in-depth look.

Need to listen to some tunes while working out? Right now Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $120 at Amazon, delivering a workout-ready design in several styles. Normally $150, this is the first time since December that we’ve seen the entire collection on sale, so be sure to cash in on the savings before pricing goes back up.

More on the Tempo Studio Expanded Accessory Kit:

Exclusive to Best Buy, the Tempo – Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack includes all of the Tempo Starter Pack accessories plus an additional $350+ worth of premium Tempo equipment including: a 25-lb stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell with a 300-lb capacity and 2 extra collars, a wireless heart rate monitor and charger, and a high-density recovery roller.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!