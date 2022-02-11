Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Space Borders, SPHAZE, Cosmic Frontline AR, more

It’s time to cap off the work week in Mac and iOS app deals with this morning’s most notable new price drops. But before you check out everything below, dive into today’s deals on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, all of these official Apple Watch bands from $37, and a new low on its (Product)RED AirTag Leather Loop. As for the software discounts, we have titles like Space Borders: Alien Encounter, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, Cosmic Frontline AR, SkySafari 7 Plus, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Remote Control [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My City : Love Story: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: AWC Faces: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Pocket Heart: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket League Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

More on Space Borders: Alien Encounter:

Command massive star ships in a large-scale war, against a powerful alien force! Put your tactical skills to work and protect humanity and Earth from certain annihilation. Space Borders is a 2D space RTS game, which features lots of gameplay depth, colorful graphics, cool special effects & a great overall atmosphere.

