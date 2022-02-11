Stay warm this winter with a heated jacket from $84 on Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, venustas official (93% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its heated jackets and vests from $84 shipped. Our favorite deal here is the Men’s Heated Jacket with 7.4V Battery priced at $109.99. For comparison, it normally fetches $150 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. If you’re tired of being cold this winter even with a jacket on, it’s time to employ some additional heating tech. This jacket offers a built-in heater that runs off the included 7.4V 5000mAh battery and can run for up to nine hours on a single charge. On top of that, the jacket also has a built-in USB port to charge your phone while out-and-about, though this will reduce how long it’ll heat for when it gets cold outside. Check out the rest of the sale right here then head below for more.

In addition to today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up HotHands on Amazon. This pack of 40 pairs will keep you warm for quite a while. Designed to fit in your pocket and be ready to use at a moment’s notice, HotHands can last for up to 10 hours to keep your hands warm while away from home. This can be especially useful if the battery in your jacket dies, and at just $24.50 on Amazon, it’s an easy buy that should last the rest of winter.

When you arrive home, use the KRUPS grinder to prep for a fresh batch of coffee to warm up. On sale right now for $14, you’ll find that it can transform whole beans to fresh-ground coffee “in seconds.” Ready to help take your brewing game to the next level, this grinder is a great way to transition from buying pre-ground coffee to enjoying a more artesanal cup.

More on the Venustas Heated Jacket:

Venustas heated jacket features 30% larger heating panels compared with others on the market. Ultra-thin carbon fiber heating elements generating heat across the left& right shoulders, back and left& right bust for core-body warmth. Adjust 3 heating settings (High, medium, low) with just a simple press of the button

Fast heating in seconds with a 7.4V 5000mAh certified battery. Operates up to 8-9 hours (low), 5-6 hours (med), 3-3.5 hours (high), on a single charge, Up to 9 hours runtime

Upgrade POLY HEAT SYSTEM, ensures you don’t lose any excess heat and enjoy more warmth. Heat resistant and heated clothing safe

