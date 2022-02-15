LG’s i5 Gram laptop packs 22.5 hours of battery life at $302 off, more from $597

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLG
Up to $302 off

Amazon is offering the LG Gram 14-inch Laptop i5/8GB/256GB for $896.99 shipped. Down from $1,199, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked for this model, though back in August we did see the i7 version drop to $899 briefly. This laptop leverages LG’s Evo 11th Generation i5 processor with Xe Graphics for plenty of power when on-the-go. This processor pairs well with the 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 4266MHz and the 256GB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD for speedy storage. On top of that, the two USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 4, and there are two USB-A 3.2 jacks alongside a full-sized HDMI port and microSD card reader. All of this combines to deliver a solid mobile workstation with a 14-inch 1920×1200 IPS display that has 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is LG’s 13-inch Laptop Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB at $596.99 shipped. Normally $800, today’s deal also marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon only once before. Also made for on-the-go working, it leverages AMD’s Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It also doesn’t have Thunderbolt 4 or 22.5 hours of battery life like today’s lead deal, though traditional USB-C and 14.5 hours of use per charge is available here. Wi-Fi 6, a built-in HD webcam, and more also make this a compelling option if you’re on a tighter budget.

Instead of a laptop, consider Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 instead. This tablet features an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that’s backed with Apple Pencil support, Touch ID, and a quite compact form-factor. On sale right now for $599, this saves you $50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon.

More on the LG Gram Laptop:

  • 14″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS LCD, with DCI-P3 99% color expression
  • Intel Evo Platform Powered by 11th generation Intel core i5-1135G7 Processor with Intel Xe Graphics delivers performance for high-resolution content creation and editing
  • 8GB LPDDR4X 4266mhz RAM delivers a high level of performance for memory-intensive content creation, designing, editing, and multitasking
  • Improve productivity with 256GB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD for dependable storage accessible in a flash
  • Connect with Confidence: Two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a full-size HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
LG

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon offers GIGABYTE, Acer, and Alienware RTX 3060/30...
Microsoft’s Ryzen 5 Surface Laptop 4 falls to new...
Save $20 on the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Speaker
Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 60%...
Protect your loved ones online, Amazon’s 2022 Nor...
Apple’s upgraded 1TB 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro s...
CDPR injects Cyberpunk 2077 with loads of new content +...
Support the Jedi or Sith with theory11’s Star War...
Load more...
Show More Comments