LG’s i5 Gram laptop packs 22.5 hours of battery life at $302 off, more from $597

Amazon is offering the LG Gram 14-inch Laptop i5/8GB/256GB for $896.99 shipped. Down from $1,199, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked for this model, though back in August we did see the i7 version drop to $899 briefly. This laptop leverages LG’s Evo 11th Generation i5 processor with Xe Graphics for plenty of power when on-the-go. This processor pairs well with the 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 4266MHz and the 256GB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD for speedy storage. On top of that, the two USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 4, and there are two USB-A 3.2 jacks alongside a full-sized HDMI port and microSD card reader. All of this combines to deliver a solid mobile workstation with a 14-inch 1920×1200 IPS display that has 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is LG’s 13-inch Laptop Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB at $596.99 shipped. Normally $800, today’s deal also marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon only once before. Also made for on-the-go working, it leverages AMD’s Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It also doesn’t have Thunderbolt 4 or 22.5 hours of battery life like today’s lead deal, though traditional USB-C and 14.5 hours of use per charge is available here. Wi-Fi 6, a built-in HD webcam, and more also make this a compelling option if you’re on a tighter budget.

Instead of a laptop, consider Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 instead. This tablet features an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that’s backed with Apple Pencil support, Touch ID, and a quite compact form-factor. On sale right now for $599, this saves you $50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon.

More on the LG Gram Laptop:

14″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS LCD, with DCI-P3 99% color expression

Intel Evo Platform Powered by 11th generation Intel core i5-1135G7 Processor with Intel Xe Graphics delivers performance for high-resolution content creation and editing

8GB LPDDR4X 4266mhz RAM delivers a high level of performance for memory-intensive content creation, designing, editing, and multitasking

Improve productivity with 256GB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD for dependable storage accessible in a flash

Connect with Confidence: Two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a full-size HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!