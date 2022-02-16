Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Evoland 2, LAYÒUT, SkySafari 7 Plus, and more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Our Apple deal hub is loaded with big-time offers on a number of the brand’s latest offerings alongside this morning’s certified refurbished iPhone sale from $135 and the latest 24-inch M1 iMac back at the Amazon all-time low. On top of yesterday’s Parallels Desktop 17 app bundle promotion, today’s collection includes deals on Evoland 2, LAYÒUT, SkySafari 7 Plus, Earth Atlantis, and more. Head below the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blur background.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Simon the Sorcerer: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 + $559 in FREE Mac apps: from $50

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, BioShock Collection $10, Crysis remaster, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kotoro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anime Cloud: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Layton: Diabolical Box in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Layton: Unwound Future in HD: $14 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Cecconoid: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sokodice: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Taskmator – TaskPaper Client: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: CheckBook: $15 (Reg. $20)

More on Evoland 2:

What were your childhood games like? Onboard on an epic adventure of more than 20 hours through video games history filled with a ton of funny classical games references. From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored.

