Crocs Presidents’ Day Sale takes up to 50% off clogs, sneakers, sandals, more from $15

The Crocs Presidents’ Day Sale offers up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on best-selling clogs, sandals, sneakers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $45 or more. The Classic Clogs are a highlight from this sale and they can be styled by men or women alike. These clogs are currently marked down to $35, which is $15 off the original rate and you can choose from several color options. They’re also completely waterproof and cushioned to promote comfort. This is also a really nice option for transitioning into spring weather too. With over 26,000 positive reviews, these clogs are rated 4.7/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Crocs below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Levi’s President’s Day Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!