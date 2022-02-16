Crocs Presidents’ Day Sale takes up to 50% off clogs, sneakers, sandals, more from $15

The Crocs Presidents’ Day Sale offers up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on best-selling clogs, sandals, sneakers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $45 or more. The Classic Clogs are a highlight from this sale and they can be styled by men or women alike. These clogs are currently marked down to $35, which is $15 off the original rate and you can choose from several color options. They’re also completely waterproof and cushioned to promote comfort. This is also a really nice option for transitioning into spring weather too. With over 26,000 positive reviews, these clogs are rated 4.7/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Crocs below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Clogs $35 (Orig. $50)
- Baya Lined Clogs $48 (Orig. $60)
- Translucent Clogs $35 (Orig. $55)
- Classic Beach Dye Sandals $23 (Orig. $45)
- Classic Hiker Clogs $48 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Classic Crocs Slides $15 (Orig. $30)
- LiteRide Mary Jane Shoes $33 (Orig. $55)
- Cleo Sandals $18 (Orig. $35)
- Kadee II Printed Flip Flops $18 (Orig. $30)
- Patricia Sandals $27 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the Levi’s President’s Day Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items.
