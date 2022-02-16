Govee’s outdoor wireless weather station has 24-hour prediction, more for $25 (Save $15)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Wireless Weather Station for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its normal going rate of $40, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked since it hit $23 back in mid-2021. Designed with a color display to showcase what the weather outside is doing with a full-glass screen for a premium look and feel. It doesn’t just keep tabs on what’s going on outside, as it also measures interior temperature and humidity to show you what the inside of your home feels like. It also gives a forecast for what the next 12-24 hours will look like at your specific location based on multiple weather metrics. Head below for more.

Use Taylor’s Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer if you’re on a tighter budget. It’ll showcase the temperature of inside your home as well as what’s going on outside. However, unlike today’s lead deal, there’s no humidity or prediction aspects here. Considering it comes in at $14.50, you’re saving over $10 from today’s lead deal while still getting a solid way to know what the temperature is outside of your home.

Do you prefer to see what’s going on outside? Well, consider picking up Soliom’s solar-powered outdoor 1080p security camera while it’s on sale for $49.50. Down 45% from its normal going rate, you’ll find this camera perfect for checking whether it’s raining, snowing, or sunny outside from the office.

More on the Govee Wireless Weather Station:

HD Color LCD: With full glass panel protection, you can press on screen without worrying about figure distortion. More than 170° viewing angle ensures you to see readings clearly from any direction. ( Batteries are not included ) Indoor Outdoor Monitoring: It was built to effectively monitor temperature and humidity indoors/outdoors. Start your day off with accurate weather readings and temperature warnings that help you better prepare for atmospheric changes. Note: Not WiFi Version.

