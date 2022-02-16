Sceptre’s new 27-inch 4K monitor falls to new low at Amazon: $229 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Sceptre 27-inch 4K IPS 70Hz HDMI Monitor for $229.21 shipped. Down from $280, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This monitor measures 27-inches and features a full 4K resolution on the IPS panel. It also offers a 70Hz refresh rate which is slightly higher than the traditional 60Hz most monitors deliver at this resolution and price. Plus, you’ll find three HDMI ports alongside DisplayPort for connecting multiple devices to the display at one time. Sound intriguing? Check out our announcement coverage to learn more, then head below for additional information.

Use some of your savings to pick up this full-motion monitor mount on Amazon for $30 once you clip the on-page coupon. Designed to hold displays up to 30-inches, it’ll work perfectly with today’s lead deal. The full-motion design also allows you to easily position the screen exactly where it’s needed. Plus, you’ll gain back precious desk space once the monitor’s stock stand is removed.

Speaking of desk organization, right now you can pick up Amazon’s 3-pack of magnetic metal bins for just $10. This marks a new low that we’ve tracked and they’re great for both fridges or desks. Looking for other great ways to save on office gear? Our dedicated PC guide will have everything you need, including mice, keyboards, and more.

More on the Sceptre 27-inch 4K Monitor:

Superior 4K Picture: Delivering 4x the pixels (8 million) of FHD, 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution offers an extraordinary landscape of color variation, contrast, and clarity that mirrors the real world.

IPS Panel: The IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel cannot be beat when it comes to consistently delivering top color performance & sharp visibility from multiple viewing angles.

up to 70Hz Refresh Rate: With 75Hz refresh rate, images change faster and smoother than the standard, reducing screen tearing

