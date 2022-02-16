The Wyze app-enabled Smart Scale is $29 on Amazon, an 11% savings

Amazon is currently offering the Wyze Smart Scale for $28.88 shipped. This app-enabled scale is normally listed at $40, which is a savings of 28%. This is the third time we’ve seen the Wyze Scale listed at this price over the last three months. Compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit, the Wyze Smart Scale measures “your weight, body fat %, lean body mass, water weight and 8 additional body composition metrics for a total of 12 essential metrics.” Along with measuring weight, the Wyze Smart Scale can also measure your heart rate using the network of sensors built into the glass. It can automatically recognize up to eight users and can be used in a guest sharing mode for an unlimited amount of users. Check out our review of the Wyze Smart Scale here.

A good pairing to go along with the Wyze Smart Scale is the Wyze Smart Watch for $40 shipped. Compatible with both Android and iOS phones, this watch will monitor your blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleeping habits. Wyze says the battery can last upwards of nine days and the watch is IP68 rated, meaning it can survive in up to two meters of water for 30 minutes. Along with monitoring your health and activity, the Wyze Watch will also alert you of notifications from popular apps.

For those wanting to eat healthier, you can save on the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro Compact Slow Juicer, which is currently $100. Whether you’re growing fresh fruits and vegetables or just buying them from the store, you can create any juice you want. The ability to control the amount of pulp you leave in is a great feature. You can also pick up this Cuisinart Electric Can Opener for $15. Are you still opening your cans manually? It’s time to jump on this deal then!

Wyze Smart Scale Features:

Accurate and easy measurements no matter where you step. Wyze Scale uses four independent floor sensors that measure to the 10th of a pound.

Wyze Scale is meant for sharing. Set up your family in the Wyze app or share it with an unlimited number of friends. It can automatically recognize up to 8 users and has a guest sharing mode that lets you share with anyone.

Wyze Scale keeps track of all your measurements and then automatically syncs via Bluetooth when you open the Wyze app.

