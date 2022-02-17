Amazon home storage event from $20: under-bed shoe cases, soft toy boxes, more (Reg. $40+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HK Wholesale (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 20% or more off a range of handy storage trunks and cases to keep the shoe family’s gear organized. One standout is the 2-pack of Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizers that drop to $21.59 with the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Storing extra shoes can be annoying, but this set will allow for up to 24 pairs to slide neatly under the bed (or anything of that nature) inside of a space-saving case. It has a “sturdy” base with reinforced handles, and a transparent viewing window to make the whole process as hassle free as possible. Woffit says the odorless, breathable construction also keeps “footwear fresh” while stowed away. Head below for more discounted home storage solutions.

The deals don’t stop there though. Starting from $20 Prime shipped, today’s home storage sale features some notable options for the kids room as well as some cases to stow the fine dinnerware and wine glasses, all of which are quite popular solutions on Amazon. Just be sure to watch out for on-page coupons like the deal above that will drop the already discounted Gold Box pricing down even lower. Browse through everything right here.

Speaking of footwear, Sperry launched a wide-ranging sale this morning with up to 40% in savings to be had. The popular casual brand makes some gorgeous boat shoes as well as more dressy options and slippers. You’ll find all of our top picks waiting for you right here starting from $29 or less. Then swing by our fashion deal hub for more.

More on the Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizers:

Spring cleaning? We have the ideal solution. Cut the clutter and organize 24 pairs of shoes in just 2 underbed shoe storage organizers.

Our under the bed shoe organizer box is made with sturdy sides, a firm base, and strong reinforced handles.

With a robust zipper & transparent window, our shoe & boot organizer boxes keep your footwear secure & visible.

Our space-saving storage under bed is slim enough to fit under most beds.

