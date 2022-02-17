Finer Form Indoor Magnetic Exercise Bike hits Amazon low at $200 off for today only, now $300

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Finer Form Indoor Exercise Excel Bike for $299.99 shipped. This is a solid $200 or 40% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. A great option for at-home spin workouts, it features a tablet/iPad holder so you can follow along to your favorite classes or just have some Netflix going while you workout. The belt-drive 35-pound flywheel is joined by free-ride and high intensity settings as well as adjustable magnetic resistance levels. It also features a built-in LCD display for metrics like RPM cadence output as well as SPD compatible pedals, a water bottle holder, and the ability to raise and lower the handles as needed. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart where it ships for $500. More details below.

If you think you can get away with a no-frills model, consider the Marcy Foldable Upright Exercise Bike. This one features adjustable resistance and a particularly compact form-factor that can fold up out of the way when not in use. It also comes in at $125 to save you some serious cash over today’s lead deal.

More on the Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike:

30 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE AND MANUFACTURER WARRANTY: Our Heavy Duty Exercise Bike is Backed with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. An Elegant Indoor Bike with Matte Black Texture You can Rely on.

LOW TO HIGH RESISTANCE SETTINGS – Free-Ride and High Intensity Settings are Perfect for Instructor-led Indoor Bike Training, and Indoor Bike Interval Work.

BELT-DRIVE 35LB. FLYWHEEL – Our Stationary Bikes Pedal Forward Or Backwards Smoothly. Magnetic Resistance Goes from 3-10 According To Indoor Bike Settings, And Glide Easily As You Brake.

