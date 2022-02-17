Grab a NETGEAR Orbi Pro Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi system for $149

You can pick up a NETGEAR Orbi Pro Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System (SRK60) for $149 shipped from SHIBO on Amazon. Normally priced at $400, which is a 63% savings, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked over the last three months. This mesh Wi-Fi system is capable of delivering speeds up to 3Gb/s while covering 5,000-square feet with both the included router and satellite. The tri-band system allows for the router and satellite to communicate on a separate band, removing wasted bandwidth usage. The router comes equipped with three Ethernet ports while the satellite has four. The NETGEAR Insight mobile app makes setup a breeze and allows for easy network monitoring.

While this system utilizes the Wi-Fi 5 protocol, NETGEAR has a newer mesh Wi-Fi system that uses Wi-Fi 6. The Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (SXK30) is $180 shipped. The SXK30 runs on a dual-band system, unlike the tri-band system on the SRK60. Supporting Wi-Fi speeds up to 1.8Gb/s, the SXK30 can support a coverage area up to 4,000-square feet with one router and satellite.

You could instead pick up this Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router with an included Point for $219. Boasting speeds up to 2.2Gb/s with a coverage area of 4,400-square feet, this router also has Google Assistant built-in. Not only can you have great coverage around your home, but you’ll also have a system that can control your smart home accessories.

NETGEAR Orbi Pro Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System Features:

Dedicated WiFi band between router and satellite frees up the other two bands for maximum speed to your devices. Optional wired Ethernet backhaul for even faster speed.

Designed with MU-MIMO, Smart Connect for one WiFi name and Beamforming technologies. Supports WPA2 wireless security protocols. Includes Guest WiFi access, DoS, Firewall, VPN and more

