Grab this official DJI Mavic Air 2 ND Filter set for $12, marking new Amazon low

Amazon is offering the DJI Mavic Air 2 ND Filter Set for $11.97 shipped for Prime members. With a list price of $40, this 70% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen for this set going for on Amazon. Coming with three individual filters, an ND4, ND8, and ND32, this set will make it easy to get the look you’re searching for. Gain control over your camera settings and don’t let lightning conditions get the best of you. If you’d like to know more about the DJI Mavic Air 2, you can check out our review.

If you’re considering a DJI Mavic Air 2, you can get the Fly More Combo for $988 shipped and get a filter set included. Along with the filter set are two additional batteries, a 3-way battery charger, extra propellers, and a carrying bag. With the ability to capture 4K60 video and 48MP stills, the Mavic Air 2 is still a beast of a drone today, as it was on release.

You’ll quickly learn that all the videos and pictures you’re going to take will eat all your storage. Get ahead of it by upgrading your system with this 1TB Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for $93.49. If your computer isn’t equipped with an M.2 slot, don’t fret! Just grab this Rivo PCIe to M.2 Riser for $15. With the 1TB M.2 SSD, you’ll have even more space to store all your footage!

DJI Mavic Air 2 ND Filter Set Features:

These high-quality, light reducing ND filters reduce the light coming into the sensor, giving you more control of the camera’s aperture, exposure time, and sensor sensitivity settings

These offer more options in shutter speed adjustment and long exposure shooting, and effectively respond to uses such as photos, videos, and Hyperlapse footage

