Juice your Switch up on the road with HORI’s official car charger at under $10 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger for $9.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $20, this is more than 50% off, matching the Amazon all-time low as well as our previous mention, and the best we can find. This is an officially licensed car charger for your on-the-go Switch setup that delivers up to 3.0A of power directly to your console that pairs nicely with HORI’s discounted Split Pad Pro. It ships with a 6-foot cable making use of the expected USB-C connection in a “compact and portable” package. Purchasers can “rest easy knowing this…has been designed especially to charge the Nintendo Switch safely and effectively.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

It’s hard to recommend anything for less when it comes to powering your Switch safely without worrying that it might cause irreparable damage. Amazon’s model sells for even more, but you will find the licensed PowerA offering sitting at the same $9.88 Prime shipped if you would prefer to take that route.

Catch up on the latest Nintendo news in our coverage of this month’s Direct presentation. Then score Pokémon Legends Arceus at $53 and secure your copy of next month’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land with the first notable pre-order price drop right here. Everything else Nintendo can be found on this landing page including details on the soon-to-be closed 3DS eShop store.

More on the HORI Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger:

Enjoy playing your Nintendo Switch wherever you go! This high-speed charger features DC 5 volt / 3.0. A charging power to allow you to play your Nintendo Switch while charging unlike other chargers on the market, and you can rest easy knowing this Officially Licensed product has been designed especially to charge the Nintendo Switch safely and effectively. Compact and portable, yet the 6 foot cable allows you to charge while playing anywhere in your vehicle. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

