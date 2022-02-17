Power your PC with this EVGA SuperNOVA 650 GT 650W Power Supply for $65

Amazon is offering the EVGA SuperNOVA 650 GT Gold 650W Fully Modular Power Supply for $64.99 shipped. With a retail price of $130, this 50% savings is only the second time we’ve seen this PSU at this price over the last 6 months. Picking a good power supply is crucial when building your PC. It’s what powers everything, and can also kill everything. EVGA has a long history of building reliable, high-quality PSUs and this one is no exception. With a total capacity of 650 watts, you’ll be able to build a relatively high-end PC. It should be noted that you’ll only be able to include a single graphics card into your build with this PSU. Modern graphics cards are very power-hungry and the SuperNOVA 650 GT can only deliver so much power.

One of the benefits of this PSU over others around this price point is that this one is fully modular. That means you only have to use the cables you need for the components in your PC, making it easier to cable manage your build and have an overall cleaner look. If you need some extra power overhead, you can pick up the EVGA SuperNOVA 850 GT, 80 Plus Gold Power Supply for $120. This PSU is also fully modular with the addition of a higher power capacity.

EVGA doesn’t just make computer components, they also make peripherals. You can pick up this EVGA XR1 Pro 4K Capture Card for $105. Capable of recording 4K30 while passing through 4K60 content is killer. The XR1 is certified to work with OBS and is Plug-and-Play!

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 GT, 80 Plus Gold Power Supply Features:

The EVGA SuperNOVA GT line is your next choice in a fully modular, compact 150mm length & width power supply with 100% Japanese capacitors.

7 Year Limited and unparalleled EVGA Customer Support

80 PLUS Gold certified, with 90% (115VAC) 92% (220VAC~240VAC) efficiency or higher under typical loads

