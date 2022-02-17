Protect your AirPods 3 with ESR’s Tough Shock Armor Case at under $10.50 (At least 20% off)

Alongside an ongoing deal on its silicone Bounce case at $7.50, Authorized ESR dealer YBintech (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ESR AirPods 3 Tough Shock Armor Case for $10.39 after you clip the on-page coupon with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 directly from ESR, this one more recently has sold in the $13 range and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since the holiday season last year. This model provides full-body protection to your AirPods 3 charging case with a shock-absorbing polymer to guard against drops and scratches alongside the included carabiner. The hingeless 2-part design makes it “easy” to take on and off when needed while delivering a cutout for the battery status light and “full wireless charging support.” Rated 4+ stars at ESR. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, if you’re not into the armor-heavy solution the basic silicone model can still be had for just over $7.50 Prime shipped. It won’t deliver as much protection, but it also includes a carabiner and will guard your AirPods 3 case against scratches and light bruises much the same otherwise. 

However, if you’re looking for more a natural cover for your AirPods case that will standout in the pack, check out Oakywood’s latest. Its handmade wireless charging-ready AirPods 3 cover wraps your Apple earbuds case in a natural oak and walnut wood case and you can get all of the details on this one right here. Oakywood will even ensure a tree gets planted on your behalf with purchase. 

More on the ESR AirPods 3 Tough Shock Armor Case:

  • Compatibility: only compatible with AirPods 3rd Generation (2021); AirPods and charging case not included
  • Full-Body Protection: shock-absorbing polymer protects your AirPods 3 case from drops and scratches
  • Easy Access: hingeless two-part design ensures your case is easy to put on and your AirPods are easy to access
  • Charging Friendly: designed with full wireless charging support, a precise Lightning port cutout, and visible charging light

