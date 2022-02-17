Razer’s 2021 Blade 15 Advanced i7 10th Gen sees its lowest price on Amazon at $500 off

The 2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced i7 10th Gen RTX 3070 sees its lowest price listed on Amazon at $2,099.99 shipped. While we did see a brief offer for less earlier this year, this laptop is currently sitting at its $2,600 list price, and only recently has it begun a downward climb in price to this 19% discount for a new Amazon all-time low. This specific model of Razer Blade 15 comes equipped with an Intel i7-10875H 8-core processor, an RTX 3070 8GB, 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of system memory, and a Full HD 360Hz display. With a webcam that supports Windows Hello and USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt 3, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is a beast of a machine. They even include an M.2 slot for easy SSD storage expansion.

The Razer Blade will pair nicely with this Razer Laptop Stand for $93 shipped. This stand will elevate your Blade which helps keep the laptop’s air intakes and exhausts clear, thus lowering temperatures. It also includes three additional USB-A ports and RGB Chroma lighting. Built out of durable aluminum, the Razer Laptop Stand is the perfect fit for your desk laptop usage.

Many say that Razer is the Apple of the PC world. With the slim and seamless design that Razer laptops feature, they may have a point. Speaking of Apple, you can save $249 on a 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro right now. This model of the M1 MacBook Pro is fairly comparable to the Razer Blade 15 Advanced.

2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced i7 RTX 3070 Features:

The CNC aluminum unibody frame houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0.7″ thin

Customize the backlight color of the keyboard with Razer Chroma, and expand the memory and storage, making the Razer Blade 15 uniquely yours

While every new Razer Blade Laptop comes with one year of hardware repair coverage, RAZER is also available for any questions you may have, Awarded #1 in Tech Support by LaptopMag.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!