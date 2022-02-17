Sperry takes extra 30% off clearance + 40% off two or more styles with free shipping

Sperry offers extra 30% off sale items and an extra 40% off two or more styles with code SAVEMORE at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on boat shoes, boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Authentic Original 2-Eye Cross Lace Boat Shoes are a standout from this sale. These boat shoes are currently marked down to $50 and originally sold for $95. This style is available in three color options and are a perfect option for spring weather. They’re also highly cushioned and made to promote traction on any surface. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Levi’s President’s Day Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items.

