This 50-foot cord reel extension cable has three smart plugs for $84 (Open-box, Orig. $120)

Woot is offering the SuperHandy Cord Reel Extension with Three Alexa-enabled Smart Plugs for $84.38 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $124 at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This cord reel features a 50-foot 12AWG cable that has three grounded 110V AC plugs at the end. Each one can be individually-controlled at the end, though from what we can see Alexa and Assistant only commands the entire thing as one unit, though that could be changed in future updates. Regardless of if you’re running lights, power tools, or other gear off of this cord, it’s a fantastic buy for any workshop thanks to its enhanced versatility. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for more.

Do you already have an extension cord that just needs to be tamed? Well, consider instead picking up the Green Leaf WW3D Wonder Extension Cord Winder for $30 at Amazon. While you won’t find voice-controlled outlets here, this is a great way to keep your workshop neat and tidy.

Keep your house clean by picking up the Wyze Robot Vacuum while it’s on sale for $199 shipped. Normally up to $329, this marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, you can swing by our smart home guide to find other ways to upgrade your house with various deals including the Ultraloq UL3 smart lock at $121, Eve HomeKit and Thread gear from $58, and much more.

More on the SuperHandy Smart Cord Reel Extension:

This Commercial capable Extension Cord Reel Smart Plug is designed for all DIY or Professional applications. Built with Advanced Tech & Easy Voice Command design. Compatible with: WORKS WITH ALEXA, Google Home/Nest/Assistant, Smart Life App, IFTTT & WiFi/Voice Control, providing dependable performance

The 3 AC Outlets have a two Button Cap design, protecting the equipment overall from dust/debris. Made of IP64 Weather Resistant casing for outstanding resilience to water/weather & ABS fireproof material, with both surge/overload/over current & overheat protection. The countdown timer(s) can automate various functions within the intelligence home or wherever desired, to make applications Smart Tech Operated. The Extension Cord is Premium Grade SJTOW Cable material

