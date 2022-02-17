TOMS Flash Sale offers over 125 styles under $40: Sneakers, slip-on shoes, boots, more

The TOMS Flash Sale offers over 125 styles under $40 including best-selling slip-on shoes, sneakers, boots, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Carlo Terrain Sneakers that are currently marked to $40 and originally sold for $75. The weatherized design is perfect for spring outings and it has a lug sole that’s great for added traction. These shoes are a great option for year-round wear as well and pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, khakis, and more. Score even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell Semi-Annual that’s offering up to 50% off hiking boots, sneakers, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!