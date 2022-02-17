Upgrade your Mac with Logitech’s 1080p Pro Webcam at $60

Amazon is offering the Logitech C920x HD Pro webcam for $59.99 shipped. Normally $70, this 14% discount matches the lowest price we’ve seen over the past 3 months. Capturing 1080p30 video, the C920x is perfect for online meetings, video calls, and streaming. The webcam also comes with a 3-month license for XSplit VCam, a program that allows you to remove, replace, and blur your background without the need for a green screen. The C920x will automatically adjust the exposure and focus to best fit the lighting conditions, even while in low light.

While this webcam doesn’t come with a built-in privacy cover, the Moim Privacy Cover for C920x can be obtained for $10. This cover clips onto the webcam and can be easily raised and lowered. The C920x also comes with a threaded base so it can be mounted on a stand. MamaWin has its Lightweight Mini Webcam Tripod for $12. This one even comes with an additional phone mount!

If you’re grabbing this webcam for streaming, you may want to consider grabbing the Elgato Stream Desk MK.2 for $140. You can consider it an additional keyboard that you can program full of hotkeys and scripts. If you primarily game on consoles, EVGA has you covered with their XR1 Capture Card for $105. Capable of capturing 4K30, it can do it all.

Logitech C920x HD Pro Features:

Call, stream, blog and record like a pro in crystal clear HD video and audio. With spectacular video quality up to HD 1080p and dual built-in mics, C920X makes it a breeze to make your video presence stand out from the crowd. C920X comes with a free 3-month premium XSplit license.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!