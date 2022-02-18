Save $80 on COSORI’s 12-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with voice control at $120

Today only, Woot is offering the COSORI 12-in-1 Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 and currently on sale for $180 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $142, today’s deal is up to $80 off and the lowest price we can find. This versatile countertop cooker has 12 built-in cooking functions including air frying and a rotisserie setup alongside dedicated settings for pizza, cookies, dehydration, and more so you don’t even need to set the temperature manually if you don’t want to. It is also a smart oven with support for voice commands alongside a companion app loaded with over 100 recipes and videos to follow along with. Head below for more deals and details.

If the smartphone integration isn’t of interest here, Woot is also offering the COSORI 11-in-1 Toaster Combo down at $99.99 Prime shipped from the regular $170 and you can get all of the details on this offer right here.

But for something even more affordable in the air fryer oven category, take a look at the Comfee’ Retro Air Fryer Toaster Oven. This one sells for just over $75 shipped at Amazon and includes much of the same functionality as today’s lead deal, minus the smartphone integrations and the rotisserie rig. But for $45 less, it might be worth consideration for some folks along with the modern-retro aesthetics.

While we are talking kitchen upgrades, be sure to check out yesterday’s still live offer on BELLA’s stainless steel 7-egg cooker. This one is now undercutting most of the all-plastic models at just $14 Prime shipped and is at one of the best prices we have tracked.

More on the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

The Perfect Gift: Planning your holiday dinner line up. Ask for a brand-new air fryer this holiday season. You’ll be able to whip up anything from juicy rotisserie chicken to tender salmon for a delicious dinner in minutes.

Smart Kitchen Assistant: Use the smartphone and voice control to change the settings on the air fryer toaster oven while you go about your day

Convection Function: Reduce your cooking time by using the Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven. Use the convection fan for fast and even cooking—especially if you like crispy results. This function is perfect for a rotisserie chicken

