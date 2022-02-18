Bring a proper D-pad to your portable Switch setup with HORI’s Zelda add-on at $20 (20% off)

Joining ongoing deals on its Switch car charger and the Split Pad Pro, Amazon is now offering the HORI D-Pad Controller (L) Zelda Edition for Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $25, and while we have seen it go for less in the past, this is 20% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in over a year. This handy add-on brings a proper D-pad to your Switch Joy-Con in an officially licensed package. It is also adorned with Hyrulian hieroglyphs to get you ready for the sequel to Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Head below for more details and to our launch coverage for a closer look.

Today’s lead deal is the lowest price you’ll find for HORI’s D-pad controller solution right now, but you can transform a pair of Joy-Con into more of a pro controller for even less. The PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip comes in at under $10 Prime shippedand allows you to snap your Joy-Con in to place for a more traditional gamepad experience.

More on the HORI D-Pad Controller (L) Zelda Edition:

Give your Nintendo Switch that classic feel with the new D-Pad Controller (L) by HORI. Made for the gamer on the go, the D-Pad Controller (L) is great for d-pad intensive titles, where lightning accuracy counts such as NES classics on Nintendo Switch Online and your favorite Nintendo Switch platformers, puzzle, and fighting games. For portable mode only. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

