DJI’s FPV Drone includes bundled goggles at an Amazon low of $300 off

Adorama currently offers all-new DJI FPV Drone Combo for $999 shipped. Also available at Amazon. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking a match of the all-time low of $300 off last set on Black Friday and only the second time we’ve seen this price. You can also save $300 on additional bundles with the drone, too. As one of the latest additions to the DJI stable, the FPV Drone delivers a more unique take that focuses more on getting action shots instead of your typical aerial photography. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s other offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A notable addition to your new drone setup would be the DJI FPV Intelligent Flight Battery, which is also currently on sale. Marked down to $129 at Amazon, this is $30 off the usual $159 price tag and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Designed for the featured FPV drone, this will deliver an additional 20 minutes of usage for each of your aerial photography sessions, all with the official DJI seal of approval. Grabbing an extra battery is a must-have for maximizing your FPV drone usage, and our coverage over at DroneDJ dives in for a closer look on the topic.

Then round out the package by picking up one of Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD cards. Delivering up to 160MB/s transfer speeds, this storage is more than capable of handling 4K videos and more, especially for moving footage off the drone onto your machine. Starting at $19, these are also some of the best prices to date.

DJI FPV Drone Combo features:

Fly through the sky in ways that seem impossible. We never lost our passion for flying, and with DJI FPV, those passions have turned imagination into reality. With this immersive and intuitive aerial platform, get ready to go into the beyond.

