Score 2 years of Dwell magazine at $9 with free delivery (Reg. up to $40) + more

DiscountMags is now offering a notable deal on 2 years of Dwell magazine at $8.99 with free shipping, no sales tax, and zero auto renewals (check “Do not enroll me in DiscountLock” at checkout). Rarely ever dropping down to $5 per year these days, this one sells for $20 at Amazon and is now available at $4.50 for a 2-year subscription. That’s more than 77% below Amazon’s current price and the lowest we can find to have this home and design magazine land on your coffee table for two straight years. Head below for additional deals and details.

Dwell magazine is an interior design publication that focuses on content for folks of “all budgets and lifestyles.” Filled with gorgeous photography and “current trends,” it features ways to redesign your spaces and spark new ideas to add new life to your home. “One month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist.”

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale today’s Dwell offer comes from. You’ll find the best prices around on Conde Nast Traveller as well as Popular Mechanics starting from $4.50 per year.

More on Dwell Magazine:

With content that is as beautiful as it is useful, Dwell magazine is great reading material to keep on your coffee table or in your office common area. Brilliantly colored photos perfectly complement the written content and will inspire you the next time you get the urge to update your home. Not only does Dwell spark ideas, but it also explains in detail how to achieve the looks shown in its beautiful illustrations. Whether you want eye candy to feast upon during your downtime, or you need some serious design inspiration, Dwell magazine will give you what you’re looking for at an affordable price. You’ll find well-rounded content.

