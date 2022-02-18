ECCO Presidents’ Day Sale takes extra 30% off sneakers, golf shoes, boots, more

The ECCO Presidents’ Day Sale offers extra 30% off when you apply promo code PRES22 at checkout. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of our top picks from this sale is the Soft 7 Street Sneakers that are currently marked down to $91 and originally were priced at $160. These sneakers are great for everyday wear and you can choose from five color options. It features a removable insert that’s cushioned for added comfort and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Ecco customers. Find the rest of our top picks from ECCO below and be sure to check out our fashion guide with additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, and more.

