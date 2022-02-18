Betray your friends on game night with Unstable Unicorns at $9.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $14+)

Amazon is now offering the popular Unstable Unicorns Card Game for $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 at Walmart where it is now matching, it more typically sells in the $14 range at Amazon and is now within $0.50 of the all-time low there. This is a wild card game where you can “build a unicorn army [and] betray your friends [because] unicorns are your friends now.” It is great way to spice up game night or to pull out while having some drinks with friends. The goal is to collect seven unicorns by any means necessary including the use of “Magic, Instant, Upgrade, and Downgrade cards to hinder your opponents’ progress and destroy their Unicorns.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

Another great card game that can be a little bit more family-friendly, or just something less ridiculous (in a good way) is the Monopoly Deal game. This one comes in at $6 Prime shipped and pairs down the usual real estate tycoon experience into a more bite-sized card game that can take anywhere from 5 to 45 minutes to complete, depending on how players are in the mix.

Speaking of playing cards, we are still tracking some solid deals on the collectible and very much playable theory11 Star Wars decks. Now marked down at $7.50 Prime shipped, there are Light and Dark Side themed decks up for grabs here that feature artwork from a galaxy far, far away and effectively making for great collector’s items or gifts for fans of the sci-fi juggernaut IP.

More on Unstable Unicorns:

Build a Unicorn Army. Betray Your Friends. Unicorns are Your Friends Now.

Unstable Unicorns is a strategic card game that will destroy your friendships but in a good way.

The game was one of Kickstarter’s top 100 most backed projects of all time and has sold over a million copies worldwide.

Unstable Unicorns won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for Toy of the Year.

