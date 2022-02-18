GIGABYTE’s premium 48-inch HDMI 2.1 4K 120Hz OLED monitor at low of $1,000 or less

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE 48-inch HDMI 2.1 4K 120Hz OLED Gaming Monitor for $999.99 shipped. Save an additional $200 when you fill out this mail-in rebate. Down from its normal going rate of $1,200 and list price of $1,500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low. This premium 48-inch 4K OLED monitor is made for high-end gaming. It leverages both HDMI 2.1 as well as DisplayPort 1.4 alongside USB-C to work with the latest laptops, desktops, and consoles. There’s also picture-in-picture, picture-by-picture, and a 10-bit color depth with 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 and 130% coverage of the sRGB color spectrums. Take a closer look at this premium display in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

PC gamers can pick up the Acer Predator XB273K instead. Coming in at $622 on Amazon, it has a 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. However, you can only achieve that through DisplayPort, as HDMI 2.0 is limited to 1440p 144Hz. Though, even with those limitations, the extra discounts and PC compatibility could make it worthwhile to add this display to your gaming setup.

Unsure whether 4K 120Hz is worth the investment for console gaming? I just went hands-on with the Made for Xbox Philips Momentum 55-inch 4K 120Hz monitor and found that it’s a premium experience that’s not that easy to take advantage of. Under 20 games as of December took advantage of 4K 120Hz on Xbox, meaning you won’t be able to use the display to its full potential unless you’re on PC, though titles are constantly being updated with support.

More on the GIGABYTE 48-inch 4K OLED 120Hz Monitor:

  • 47.53″ OLED 3840 x 2160 4K Display Gaming Monitor
  • 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, Supports FreeSync Premium
  • Detailed color presentation with 10-bit color / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB
  • OSD Sidekick, PiP /PbP, Dashboard, Black Equalizer, Game Assist
  • Space Audio (5 modes of melodic sound experiences)

