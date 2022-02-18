Microsoft’s i7 13-inch Surface Laptop 4 falls to new low at $1,400 shipped (Save $299)

Today only, Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB for $1,399.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. For comparison, this is a $299 discount from its normal $1,699 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Surface Laptop 4 is Microsoft’s latest portable computer that leverages Intel’s 11th Generation i7 processor alongside 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe storage. The 13.5-inch display delivers a solid viewing experience and even is compatible with the Surface Pen and multi-touch input. On top of that, it can be upgraded to Windows 11 as soon as it arrives at no charge. Learn more about the Surface Laptop 4 in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

If you’re looking to get a solid laptop under $1,000, let alone $1,300, then consider picking up the Acer Nitro 15. It’s available on Amazon for $791 and delivers a pretty good experience for the price. Instead of an i7, you’ll get an i5 processor but gain the RTX 3050 graphics card. This delivers ray tracing graphics alongside DLSS and DLAA support, which pairs well with the 144Hz display.

For a 2-in-1 design that has a bit more power, Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 packs an i7 processor and GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU at $700 off. Down to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, this 2-in-1 machine can be either an ultra-portable tablet or a powerful laptop, depending on what your needs are.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4:

Stand out on HD video calls backed by Studio Mics. Capture ideas on the vibrant PixelSense™ touchscreen. Surround yourself with immersive, theater-like Dolby Atmos® audio⁶. Do it all with a perfect balance of sleek, ultra-thin design, and more speed, now up to 70% faster – with significantly longer battery life than before¹. Two sizes. Two keyboard finishes. Plus, choice of 11th Gen Intel® Core™ or exclusive AMD Ryzen™ Microsoft Surface® Edition processors².

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!