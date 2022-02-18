Official Disney shop goes 30% off: Baby Yoda gear, apparel, plushies, more from just $5.50

The official Disney shop is now offering 30% off a wide range of clothing for the whole family, toys, plushies, home goods, and more. Spanning Star Wars and Marvel-themed gear to classic Disney, this is a great time to scoop up some clothing for the toddlers, collectibles for yourself, play sets, plushies of your favorite characters, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $75 when you apply code SHIPMAGIC during check out and you can get more details down below the fold.

Official Disney shop goes 30% off

Today’s Disney sale will run through the weekend and is offering 30% off with deals starting from just over $5.50. Just be sure to use code SAVE30 at checkout to redeem the discount on your entire order for eligible items. All of which is waiting on this landing page.

As we mentioned above, there’s a giant selection of eligible goodies here, but one solid option is The Child Flair Bag Charm from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Regularly $13 and currently over $11 at Amazon, this one is already marked down to $7.98 and will drop to $5.59 in the cart with the discount code above. That’s more than 50% under the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This “Force-ful flair cloisonné Grogu” makes for a great bag charm or key ring accoutrement with a lobster claw clasp and link chain alongside the enameled design and gold finished hardware.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s official Disney shop sale as the whole thing wraps up on Monday.

While we are talking Disney and Star Wars, be sure to give the new Boba Fett’s Throne Room LEGO a look before it launches on March 1, 2022. Then swing by our LEGO hub for even more of the latest from everyone’s favorite brick building ecosystem including the upcoming 1,500-piece Optimus Prime Transformer set.

More on the The Child Flair Bag Charm:

Customize your bags and fashion accessories with a Force-ful flair and this cloisonné Grogu bag charm. Clasp and chain lets you clip it to your favorite tote or backpack (sold separately). Lobster claw clasp with link chain, enameled cloisonné, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!