Save $100 on this LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD gaming monitor

Amazon is currently offering the LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD Gaming Monitor (27GL83A-B) for $279.99 shipped. Normally listed at $380, this 26% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this monitor go for from Amazon. Featuring a 144Hz refresh rate IPS panel, you won’t experience tearing in your games thanks to Nvidia G-Sync technology. LG boasts a 1 millisecond response time that will allow you to take full advantage of the high refresh rate. The Ultragear 27-inch also supports HDR 10, making content consumption and gaming more immersive.
If you’re more into content creation, you may grab the AOC 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor for $290.50 shipped. This AOC monitor features an IPS panel that covers over 99% of the sRGB and 90% of the NTSC color gamuts, perfect for content creators. While you can just as easily game on this monitor, it lacks the G-Sync technology of the LG monitor, meaning you could experience tearing or stutters.
Find the lack of ports on modern laptops annoying? Pick up this 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $229. This does require a device with Thunderbolt 4 or 3 support, however. Maybe you’re looking for a smart assistant for your desk. You can save on a Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $65 right now.
LG Ultreagear 27-inch QHD IPS Gaming Monitor Features:
- A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows immediate action on the screen. Objects are rendered more clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity.
- Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
- It’s 3-side virtually borderless design and the base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
