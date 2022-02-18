Save $100 on this LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD gaming monitor

Amazon is currently offering the LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD Gaming Monitor (27GL83A-B) for $279.99 shipped. Normally listed at $380, this 26% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this monitor go for from Amazon. Featuring a 144Hz refresh rate IPS panel, you won’t experience tearing in your games thanks to Nvidia G-Sync technology. LG boasts a 1 millisecond response time that will allow you to take full advantage of the high refresh rate. The Ultragear 27-inch also supports HDR 10, making content consumption and gaming more immersive.

If you’re more into content creation, you may grab the AOC 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor for $290.50 shipped. This AOC monitor features an IPS panel that covers over 99% of the sRGB and 90% of the NTSC color gamuts, perfect for content creators. While you can just as easily game on this monitor, it lacks the G-Sync technology of the LG monitor, meaning you could experience tearing or stutters.

Find the lack of ports on modern laptops annoying? Pick up this 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $229. This does require a device with Thunderbolt 4 or 3 support, however. Maybe you’re looking for a smart assistant for your desk. You can save on a Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $65 right now.

LG Ultreagear 27-inch QHD IPS Gaming Monitor Features:

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows immediate action on the screen. Objects are rendered more clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity.

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

It’s 3-side virtually borderless design and the base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

