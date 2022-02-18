Save 35% on the app-enabled Govee Glide Smart Wall Light 6-pack at $65

The official Govee US storefront on Amazon is offering the Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light 6-pack for $64.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clicked and code GOVEE6062E at checkout. Regularly $100, these discounts mark one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this product at over the past 3 months. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the Govee Glide Smart Wall Light features 40+ preset scenes with the ability to make your own. The pieces simply click together and the seven pieces included in this set can be connected in any way, along with the corner piece.

If these wall lights aren’t your style, you could grab the Govee LED Floor Lamp for $90 shipped. Boasting a maximum brightness of 2,000 lumens, this floor lamp is sure to set the mood. This Govee product is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Both of these products also work with the Govee Home app.

If you want to have a more minimal smart home lighting approach, you can pick up this Philips Hue Color Bluetooth smart bulb for $30. You can control these smart bulbs through Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth, or HomeKit. You can also pick up a Google Nest Hun 2nd Gen for $65. This smart assistant hub features a large 7-inch screen for easily displaying information.

Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light 6-pack + 1 Corner Features:

Connect the 7 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App.

Glide Wall Light can react in real time to any music & gaming audio with its built-in microphone and 12 vibrant music modes, so your gaming sessions and parties always stay lit.

Govee Home app provides powerful control and customization. When the time does come to keep both hands on the keyboard & mouse, use Alexa and other voice assistants to control Govee Glide hands-free.

