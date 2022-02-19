Lepro’s LED camping lanterns and flashlights prep you for spring outings from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lepro US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its LED camping lanterns and flashlights priced from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 2-pack of 1,000-lumen LED Camping Lanterns for $31.99. Normally $43, this $11 discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. You’ll find that the lanterns offer adjustable brightness that can go up to 1,000-lumens and there are four lighting modes including daylight white, warm white, full brightness, and flashing. The three D batteries can last up to 12 hours even at 1,000-lumens, though you’ll have to replace them once the charge is depleted. These lanterns are also IPX4 water-resistant, ensuring that you’re ready to go regardless of the weather outside. Check the rest of the deals right here and then head below for more.

Keep OLIGHT’s I3T EOS 180-lumen LED flashlight on you everywhere when camping for just $20 at Amazon. While not quite as bright as today’s lead deal, it uses just a single AAA battery to deliver 180-lumens of brightness. However, if you’re looking to save even more, consider the 90-lumen OLIGHT I3E EOS LED flashlight which can be picked up for $10 at Amazon.

If you’re going camping, then consider picking up Spigen’s Rugged Armor AirTag Case with its built-in carabiner at just $19 on Amazon. This marks a new all-time low and will allow you to find anything you bring to the campsite while keeping your AirTag safe from damage.

More on the Lepro 2-pack LED Camping Lanterns:

  • High Brightness & Dimmable: Long press the button to adjust brightness up to 1000 lumens, suitable for reading or illuminate the whole space.
  • 4 Lighting Modes: Short press the button to switch light modes (daylight white, warm white, full brightness, flashshing).
  • Long Battery Life: Powered by 3pcs D alkaline batteries, it can last 12 hours even under 1000 lumen brightness setting. Not rechargeable.

