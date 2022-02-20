Today only, save up to 80% on Kindle eBooks at Amazon from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is giving you a collection of ways to fulfill those 2022 reading resolutions with a new Kindle eBook sale starting at $1. Discounting a selection of different titles ranging from popular fantasy and sci-fi series to mysteries, thrillers, and more, you’ll be able to save as much as 80% off throughout the sale. Everything will become a permeant addition to your digital library, and can be accessed on everything from a Kindle or iPad to smartphones, computers, and more. Our top picks are outlined below.

Other notable Kindle eBook deals:

But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost. And if you’re looking for a new way to dive into some titles and really make the most out of your New Year’s resolution, earlier this fall Amazon launched its latest Kindle Paperwhite 5. Delivering the brand’s latest way to dive into eBooks, our hands-on review breaks down what you can expect.

