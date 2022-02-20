August’s no-hub HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock with ’10-minute’ installation, now down at $198.50

Amazon is now offering the 4th generation August Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $198.59 shipped in silver and matte black. Regularly $230, this is nearly $31.50 off the going rate and the lowest Amazon price we have tracked this year. While we did see it drop lower over the Black Friday deal season, this is slightly below the deal price before that and Best Buy’s current listing for the best we can find. This model features a 45% smaller design than its predecessor and notably “fits your existing dead bolt in minutes” with a no hub-required setup that works over Wi-Fi. That’s alongside compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and more. Other highlight features include auto-unlocking, the ability to share virtual keys with temporary guests and the like, as well as a “10-minute installation” on the inside of your door to maintain your home’s “curb appeal.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

For something more affordable in the August ecosystem, Amazon is also taking an extra $30 off the August Smart Lock + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge system at checkout. Regularly up to $200, this one has more typically been in the $150 range as of late and now drops to $119.99 shipped in the cart. This one replaces “the thumbturn on the inside of your door, making your existing deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient.” It works with Alexa, Hey Google, Samsung SmartThings, Philips Hue, and more alongside similar hands-free unlocking and virtual key support.

For smart home price drops, be sure to check out the Google Nest Hub displays that are now starting from $65 in the latest Presidents’ Day sale. There are a couple different models on tap right now at the lowest prices we can find and you can get all of the details on these offers right here.

More on the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock:

UPGRADE YOUR EXISTING DEADBOLT: August smart locks fit on the inside of your door, making your regular deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient. Keep your keys just in case (but you won’t need them).

GRANT ACCESS WITH THE AUGUST APP: Forget key copying. Quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access to your home with friends, family and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again.

EASY TO INSTALL ON ANY DOOR: Even if you’re not so handy, installation only takes about 10 minutes. August locks fit perfectly over most single cylinder deadbolts and aren’t much bigger than your original thumbturn.

