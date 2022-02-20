Sony’s 75-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 Smart Google TV with HDMI 2.1 hits Amazon low at $800 off

Amazon is offering the Sony 75-inch BRAVIA XR X95J 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $2,198 shipped. Regularly nearly $3,000 at both Amazon and Best Buy where this one is currently on sale for $2,200, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at the best we can find at up to $800 off the going rate. A great option for fast-action sports, movies, and gaming, it is “perfect for PlayStation 5” and other game consoles with a 120FPS panel and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. It also supports AirPlay 2, built-in Google Assistant voice commands, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and more. Alongside the HDMI hook-up, there are two USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, and optical audio options. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

A solid add-on for your new TV is a quality sound bar that won’t break the bank and Anker’s Nebula is still on sale. Now marked down to $130 at Amazon, this one brings a 2.1-channel audio upgrade to your setup with a voice remote, 100-watts, and optional mounting hardware. Regularly between $180 and $230, you can get all of the details right here.

But for some even less expensive smart TV deals, check out the latest price drops on the Hisense 2021 U8G ULED 120Hz Android models. Now starting from just $270, you’ll find a range of options going right up to the 75-inch model with $250 in savings on the higher-end options. You can browse through the deals in our previous coverage and hit up our 4K TV hub for more.

More on the Sony 75-inch BRAVIA 4K UHD Smart Google TV:

Everything you watch becomes more detailed and immersive with true-to-life 4K HDR, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR. Feel the intensity of the sun and experience all the stars of the night sky with Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster Get the most out of your gaming with BRAVIA XR TVs featuring exclusive features for the PS5 console along with 4K/120fps as specified in HDMI 2.1 and input lag as low as 8.5ms.

