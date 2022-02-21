Bella’s Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer is now one of the most affordable at $30 (Today only, 50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 4.2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, this Best Buy exclusive brings 4.2-quarts of air fryer to your kitchen arsenal at up to 50% off the going rate. That is matching our previous mention, the lowest we can find, and one of the best prices we can find for any trusted air fryer solution with this capacity. Its 1500-watt heating system is complemented by the adjustable temperature range (175- to 400-degrees) and a matte black finish with stainless steel accents. This is one of the best and most affordable ways to bring that golden crispy texture home, all while helping to get unhealthy oil out of your family’s diet. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Best Buy customers. More details below.

We also have a few more air fryer solutions on sale right now and listed below. While there’s nothing quite as affordable as our lead deal today, they might be worth a browse if you’re looking for something with more bells and whistles.

Then head over to our home goods guide where you’ll find loads more kitchen and cooking upgrades with solid price drops. One notable offer is BELLA’s stainless steel 7-egg cooker down at $14 Prime shipped and well under het price of most all-plastic models out there right now. You can get all of the details on this offer in our previous coverage right here.

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1500-watt heating system delivers fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 3.6-lb. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and homemade guilt free donuts.

