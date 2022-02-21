CLCKR offers BOGO 50% off its unique iPhone 12/13 MagSafe grip, vertical stands, and more

CLCKR – maker of unique iPhone stands and MagSafe grips – is now offering notable deals for Presidents’ Day. More specifically, you can now leverage a buy one get one 50% off promotion on all of its iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases as well as the vertical stand attachments and the MagSafe Grip for iPhone 12 and 13 we just reviewed last week. These are the best prices we have tracked on its latest releases and you can get more details below.

CLCKR BOGO 50% off for Presidents’ Day:

CLCKR is now offering buy one get one 50% off on all of its back-mounted stands, iPhone cases, and the new MagSafe Grip. You can also feel free to mix and match products to score the deal (the lowest priced item will be 50% off). Free shipping is available on all orders over $25.

One standout product here is the new MagSafe Stand & Grip we just recently went hands-on with. Regularly $30, you can now score two of them for $44.99 shipped, or include one in your order with something else to redeem the BOGO 50% off deal. The MagSafe device magnetically attaches to the back of an iPhone 12 and 13 to offer up a sort of full-hand strap grip that also doubles as a stand when “clicked” into position. You can get all of the details right here.

We also saw a notable Presidents’ Day sale go live at Pad & Quill this morning with as much as 52% in savings to be had. But you’ll find loads of notable offers live for the holiday right here, from additional tech to apparel, and more.

More on the CLCKR MagSafe Grip:

We know how precious your device is which is why our unique range of accessories to help you get the best out of it. With our Stand and Grips, you no longer need to struggle standing your phone up to watch your favourite show or fear those moments of dropping it.CLCKR is designed to Stand By You.

