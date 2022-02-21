Edifier TWS1 Pro true wireless earbuds have 42 hour battery life and work independently at $35

Edifier’s official Amazon storefront is offering its TWS1 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code YJ26YCZC at checkout. Down from its $50 normal going rate, this is a 30% price reduction and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 for a more stable connection as well as “clear sound and low latency.” There’s also a total of 42 hours of playback from the case and earbuds themselves. On top of that they’re IP65 sweat and water resistant and you can use each individual earbud independently, which is something many true wireless buds don’t support. Head below for more.

Save some cash when opting instead for Skullcandy’s Dime true wireless earbuds that are available on Amazon for $26. The lower cost here comes from a shorter 12-hour battery life instead of the 42 hours you’ll find above, as well as only being IPX4 water-resistant. However, you can check out our announcement coverage to learn more about Dime.

Don’t forget that you can currently pick up the high-end Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones at an all-time low of $279. That’s a $50 discount from what it normally retails for and makes now a great time to pick up the active noise cancelling over-ear headphones.

More on the Edifier TWS1 pro True Wireless Earbuds:

42 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge – A single charge provides 12 hours playtime and the charging case provides an additional 30 hours charging power

IP65 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant – For an extended product life, please wipe off any water droplets before charging your earbuds

Dual or Solo Earbud Use – Enable use single earbud usage independently. Personalize what you hear by Mono or Stereo mode

