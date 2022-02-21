Hyperkin’s Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller hits Amazon low at $65.50 (Reg. $90), more from $16

We are now tracking a series of notable deals on Hyperkin, PowerA, PDP, and more gaming accessories via from $16. Amazon is now offering the Xbox 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller at $65.70 shipped. Regularly $90, this recreation of the original Xbox controller also celebrates the 20th anniversary with retro vibes at a new Amazon all-time low. This is 27% off the going rate and the best we can find. While not the lowest we have tracked, you can also score the red model on sale for $59.50 shipped, down from the regular $70 price tag. Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11, it brings that original feel to your existing rig in an officially-licensed package. Features include the detachable braided USB-C cable, a 3.5mm headset jack, vibration feedback, and the official 20th anniversary logo for your collection. You can get a closer look at the Duke in our launch coverage and be sure to head below for more Xbox and Nintendo Switch accessories.

With deals starting from $16, Amazon is also running a notable sale on Nintendo Switch and Xbox controllers from trusted third-party brands like PowerA and PDP. You’ll also find some protective cases and headset options at some of the lowest prices we can find right now. You can browse through everything right here.

But if you’re looking for more of a pro-grade solution, Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Wireless Controller is still marked down to $140. Regularly $180, this is a solid $40 price drop and a great chance to bring one home for your Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 rig. It is also matching our previous deal mention and you’ll find even more Xbox-related deals waiting for you here.

More on the Xbox 20th Anniversary Hyperkin Duke:

Hyperkin has recreated the original Xbox controller aka “Duke” – once again – as an officially Xbox-licensed controller, compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. The Xbox 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Hyperkin Duke features the original Xbox startup screen animated inside the Xbox button, a Share button, precision analog triggers, bumpers, a 3.5 mm headset jack, and a detachable braided Type-C cable. The Hyperkin Duke is big, buff, and ready for action.

