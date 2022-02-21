Logitech’s all-new G435 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset drops to $60 (Save $20), more

Amazon is now offering the new Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset for $59.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $80, today’s 25% in savings brings with it a match of the Amazon all-time low and one of the first-ever discounts since launching last fall. Delivering some of the lightest wireless headphones yet from Logitech, its new G435 arrives in one of these colorways to upgrade your gaming rig. It doesn’t matter if you’re a PC pro or more casual player on PS5 and Xbox Series X, its LIGHTSPEED connectivity over 2.4GHz USB receiver is supplemented by Bluetooth for pairing with just about any device. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale for one of the first times, the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset delivers a more affordable way to refresh your set. Currently sitting at $49.99 via Amazon, you’re looking at a $20 discount alongside the second-best price to date. This headset ditches the wireless connectivity found above in favor of a 3.5mm audio interface. Arriving in three different colors much like the lead deal, this one has a fold down microphone and much the same compatibility across just about any gaming machine in your arsenal.

Then complete your battlestation upgrade with an all-time low on the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse. This flagship peripheral is now down to its best Amazon price yet at $120, delivering 25% in savings along with its ultra lightweight and wireless build.

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Headset features:

LIGHTSPEED wireless and low-lag Bluetooth connectivity let you play and talk on PC, Mac, PS5/PS4, smartphones and other Bluetooth audio-enabled devices. Gaming-grade sound, carefully balanced high-fidelity audio, 40 mm audio drivers and compatibility with Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic provide ultimate surround sound for all of your gaming adventures. With dual beamforming mics to reduce background noise without a mic arm. Plus, G435 is available in multiple colorways so you can match your favorite style to your gaming setup.

