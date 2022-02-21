Pad & Quill Presidents’ Day Sale up to 52% off: iPhone 12/13 leather cases, Watch bands, more

The Pad & Quill Presidents’ Day Sale is now live with up to 50% off iPhone 12 and 13 cases as well as iPad covers and more. Shipping is free in orders over $35. This sale is yielding some of the best deals we have tracked on the brand’s leather and MagSafe folio-style iPhone 13 cases alongside Apple Watch bands, and some iPad Pro covers as well. Just be sure to head below for a promotion code that will knock the prices down even more.

Pad & Quill Presidents’ Day Sale

The Pad & Quill Presidents’ Day Sale is now live with up to 50% in savings. However, you can also apply code PQ15 at checkout to redeem the lowest possible prices on the already marked down Apple gear accessories.

One standout here is on the Pad & Quill LeatherSafe iPhone 13 Pocket Book that launched shortly after Apple’s latest handsets were initially debuted. Regularly $89, the latest iPhone 13 editions are now starting from $49.95 shipped. But as we mentioned above, you can knock an additional 15% off using the code above for a total spend at $42.66 shipped. That’s actually closer to 52% off the going rate, well under the $76 launch deal we tracked, and the best we can find. This high-end case just got a whole lot more affordable.

It features a MagSafe cutout to support Apple’s magnetic charging standard alongside the usual American full-grain leather and marine-grade stitching treatment. It ages “beautifully with a rich patina,” comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and proves a handy quick-access window for a business or ID card.

Browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill Presidents’ Day Sale on this landing page and remember to apply the code mentioned above at checkout.

There are loads of tech, apparel, accessories, and more seeing big-time price drops for Presidents’ Day this year. You can take a quick look at what’s on tap for 2022 on this landing page including the Annual Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale and much more.

More on the iPhone 13 LeatherSafe Pocket Book:

The LeatherSafe Pocket Book begins with the very best leather in the world, American full-grain. This leather becomes more handsome as you use it and allows the rich patina to develop. It is a pocket book that truly tells your story. To craft this case, we employ historic leather-making techniques and ultra-strong UV-resistant stitching that produce a case that will last for years. While the case is stylish and protective, the utility is amazing. The LeatherSafe Pocket Book holds cash and 4-6 cards, allows access to all ports, and includes a safe elastic closure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!