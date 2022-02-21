Let a robot vacuum do the work: Anker eufy models now starting from $139 (Up to $100 off)

Walmart is now offering the Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge robotic vacuum for $139 shipped. Regularly up to $350, the G30-series vacs start at $230 on Amazon right now and go up from there. This is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on this model with the previous deals sitting in the $200 and $230 range. If you’re looking for a no-frills solution from a trusted brand that won’t break the bank, this deal is worth a closer look. It provides 2000Pa of suction power alongside app control and mapping to see where your vacuum has cleaned alongside auto-return action to the charging dock. It requires the included boundary strips to create no-go zones and the like, so while it might not be the most high-tech solution out there, most of those options can run twice this much or more (some of which are on sale down below). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart.

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger with the eufy RoboVac G30. With Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, this robovac has a Path Tracking Sensor to purposefully clean across all surfaces, rather than having a randomized path. Ultra-strong 2000 Pa suction power picks up more debris for cleaner floors. The included app allows you to both set cleaning patterns, as well as check the cleaning history right from your smartphone or via voice assistant. And, with Boost IQ technology, suction automatically increases suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed.

