Samsung’s The Frame 4K Alexa TVs see huge refurb price drops from $790 (Up to $550 off)

Today only, Woot is offering some solid price drops on Samsung’s 2021 The Frame TVs. One standout is the 65-inch Samsung The Frame at $1,249.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly just shy of $1,800 on Amazon where the previous deal price had it down at $1,498, today’s deal undercuts our last refurbished listing by $50 and is the lowest total we can find. This is a particularly notable price on Samsung’s attractive Frame series TVs that includes a 90-day warranty. The picture frame-like design displays art work while you’re not putting the 4K panel with Quantum Dot color to use. It features Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, direct access to the best apps and streaming services, HDR, and more. These 2021 models carry four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy where it fetches $1,800. Head below for even more refurbished Samsung The Frame TV deals.

If you’re looking for a smaller version of Samsung’s Frame series TVs, Woot also has the 50 and 55-inch models starting from $789.99 Prime shipped. Both of which are now at the lowest prices we can find sitting well under the current new deal prices. While the 65-inch option is above carries the best value overall today, this is a great time to secure one of Samsung’s Frame models at particularly low prices.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the deals we just spotted on Amazon’s latest Omni Fire TVs. Now sitting at new all-time lows, you’re looking at up to $350 in savings and the best prices out there. You’ll find the entire range of sizes on tap today, going right up to 75-inch model and everything is organized for you right here.

More on Samsung The Frame:

ART MODE: Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV with the built-in motion sensor

ART STORE: Access over 1,400 new and classic works of art from world-class museums and galleries*

BILLION SHADES OF COLOR: Enjoy a color spectrum that stays true even in bright scenes with Quantum Dot 100% Color Volume**

CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Make The Frame your own with different bezel styles and color options that complement your space***

4K UPSCALING: Whatever you watch, the Quantum Processor 4K transforms it to 4K through machine learning-based AI

