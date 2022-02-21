Upgrade your audio with KEF’s premium Q350 bookshelf speaker pair at $500 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $499.98 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Down from the normal going rate of $750, you’ll find that this deal matches the Amazon low that we’ve tracked earlier this year. Designed to deliver high-quality audio to your setup, these are the newest iteration of KEF’s award-winning Q-series of speakers. It uses a new cabinet, finish, and improved 6.5-inch Ulit-Q driver array to take things to the next level. The drivers are designed to smooth out treble frequencies and the “reimagined crossovers” are able to provide cleaner and more accurate bass. Keep reading for more.

Opt instead for Edifier’s R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers to save big and also negate the need for having a separate amp and DAC. While the Q350’s above both require additional hardware to function, Edifier’s speakers here have a built-in amp and even support Bluetooth wireless connectivity to enjoy your tunes as soon as they arrive. Also, coming in at $100, you’re saving quite a bit here while still getting a solid experience all around.

Take your audio on-the-go with Edifier’s TWS1 Pro or NeoBuds Pro true wireless earbuds that are on sale from $35 at Amazon right now. You can either stay budget-friendly with the TWS1 Pro or upgrade to wireless Hi-Fi with the NeoBuds Pro, which support LDAC & LHDC.

Pump up the bass with this pair of KEF Q Series bookshelf speakers. The computational fluid dynamics port design reduces fidelity-robbing vibrations, while the Uni-Q driver array creates an amazing surround sound in your room. These KEF Q Series bookshelf speakers feature a walnut finish to add an upscale touch to your space.

