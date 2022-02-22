Don’t break the bank for an air fryer oven, Best Buy’s model with a rotisserie is $45 (Reg. $130+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $44.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 and more typically in the $130 range, this is a huge $85 price drop, matching our previous mention on the black model, and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the stainless steel variant. Rivaling far more expensive models from Ninja and Instant Pot, Best Buy’s in-house all-in-one cooker provides countertop air frying alongside the ability to bake, roast, and more with included rotisserie hardware in the package. Outside of some fancy presets and the like, it is nearly the same as far more pricey options from the big name brands and carries 4+ stars ratings from thousands. More details and air fryer deals below.

More air fryer and cooker deals:

Another way to upgrade your kitchen arsenal on sale is with the SodaStream offers we spotted yesterday. The Key model is now starting from $64 shipped and you can get all of the details on this offer right here. Then swing by our home goods guide for additional kitchen and cooking deals including BELLA’s stainless steel 7-egg cooker at $14.

More on the Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven:

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DSS1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defro

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!