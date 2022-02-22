Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell matching Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $150+)

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
Reg. $150+ $100

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $199, it usually goes for closer to $150 and is now $50 off. This is matching the Black Friday 2021 listing, our previous deal mention, and the Amazon low. As the name suggests, the single unit can be adjusted using the top-mounted dial from 8- to 40-pounds to grow with you on your journey and support a wide-range of exercises. The all-in-one nature allows it to replace up to six kettlebells with an “ergonomic” handle, molding the around metal plates, and access to 24 trainer-led exercises “that focus on foundational kettlebell techniques” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 170 Best Buy customers. Additional details below. 

Now, you can save quite a bit by going with a more traditional kettlebell set. This Yes4All vinyl-coated 3-pack comes in at under $49 shipped and includes 5-, 10-, and 15-pound options. But you’ll also find a slew of other weight increment bundles for this set to meet your particular needs right here

This morning’s Apple Watch Series 7 price drops make for a great way to bring home Apple’s latest wearable fitness tracker, just be sure to head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for more. There, you’ll find a new Amazon all-time low on the latest connected Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Bike with a rotating 10-inch screen at $120 off the going rate, among many others. 

More on the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell:

  • With the turn of a dial, automatically change your resistance from 8 pounds all the way up to 40 pounds
  • Rapidly switch from 1 exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety of full-body exercises
  • Space-efficient design replaces up to 6 kettlebells
  • Adjust in small increments with weight selection dial to gradually increase your strength
  • Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Instant’s Solo K-Cup and ground coffee brewer no...
Hyperkin’s Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller hits ...
Rare deal brings 20th Anniversary Xbox Wireless Control...
LaCie’s 1TB Rugged USB-C External SSD up to $110 ...
Sun Joe’s blower/mulcher/vac sees off-season refurb. ...
Here’s another chance at Microsoft’s latest Xbo...
Save up to $180 on refurb JBL Bluetooth speakers today:...
Get a workout in at the desk with the Cubii JR1 ellipti...
Load more...
Show More Comments