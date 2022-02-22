Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell matching Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $199, it usually goes for closer to $150 and is now $50 off. This is matching the Black Friday 2021 listing, our previous deal mention, and the Amazon low. As the name suggests, the single unit can be adjusted using the top-mounted dial from 8- to 40-pounds to grow with you on your journey and support a wide-range of exercises. The all-in-one nature allows it to replace up to six kettlebells with an “ergonomic” handle, molding the around metal plates, and access to 24 trainer-led exercises “that focus on foundational kettlebell techniques” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 170 Best Buy customers. Additional details below.

Now, you can save quite a bit by going with a more traditional kettlebell set. This Yes4All vinyl-coated 3-pack comes in at under $49 shipped and includes 5-, 10-, and 15-pound options. But you’ll also find a slew of other weight increment bundles for this set to meet your particular needs right here.

This morning’s Apple Watch Series 7 price drops make for a great way to bring home Apple’s latest wearable fitness tracker, just be sure to head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for more. There, you’ll find a new Amazon all-time low on the latest connected Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Bike with a rotating 10-inch screen at $120 off the going rate, among many others.

More on the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell:

With the turn of a dial, automatically change your resistance from 8 pounds all the way up to 40 pounds

Rapidly switch from 1 exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety of full-body exercises

Space-efficient design replaces up to 6 kettlebells

Adjust in small increments with weight selection dial to gradually increase your strength

Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds

