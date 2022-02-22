Get a workout in at the desk with the Cubii JR1 elliptical at $199 (Save $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now discounting the Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical to $199 shipped. Typically fetching $249, today’s offer is the best price we’ve seen in over 2 years at $50 off while beating our previous mention by $31. Delivering an easy way to workout while at the desk, Cubii’s elliptical can be used while you sit and get work done. Alongside its onboard display for tracking progress, there’s also added adjustable resistance so it can handle the needs of more casual users and workout veterans alike. Head below for more.

Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical features:

Leading compact and ergonomic mini elliptical that lets you workout or rehab while you sit at home or the office. The smooth gliding motion can be switched between 8 resistance levels to increase desk exercise as you gain strength. Enjoy your favorite show, read your current book, and stay productive at work all while you Cubii without the worry of distraction!

