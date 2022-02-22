Game better with this Acer FreeSync-compatible 27-inch QHD monitor at $230

Amazon is currently offering the Acer 27-inch QHD 144Hz monitor for $229.99 shipped. Normally retailing around $260, this 12% in savings matches the lowest price we’ve tracked this monitor at on Amazon. Featuring support for AMD FreeSync, this 27-inch monitor features a single HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort port, and one DVI input. AMD FreeSync will prevent your high frame rate games from experiencing tearing by adjusting your monitor’s refresh rate. With the minimal border around the monitor, your content consumption will be very immersive.

If you’re only gaming on this monitor, the TN panel won’t take too much away from that experience. If you want a better overall look, you can grab the Acer Nitro 27-inch QHD G-Sync compatible monitor for $289. This monitor features an IPS panel which will have a nicer overall look and feel for all applications. The Nitro monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, which is more advanced than FreeSync.

In addition to this monitor, you could pick up the OMEN Mindframe Prime Gaming Headset for $90. Featuring active cooling technology, this headset is sure to stay comfortable for hours at a time. Maybe you need some extra storage to store your game library. Be sure to check out the lineup of PNY internal SSDs starting at $77.50. You can also check out the Samsung lineup of gaming monitors on sale here.

Acer 27-inch QHD 144Hz Monitor features:

With AMD Free Sync, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, which eliminates screen tearing and delivers very smooth gaming experiences.

A fast response time of 1ms enhances the in-game experience. No matter how fast-moving the action is, transitions are rendered smoothly without the annoying effects of smearing or ghosting.

